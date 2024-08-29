Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) Rises By 603.2%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 603.2% from the July 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ HBANL opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $25.67.
Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Huntington Bancshares
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.