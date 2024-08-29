Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Drops By 40.5%

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the July 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ JSML opened at $62.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.28. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $65.83.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.0512 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%.

(Get Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.