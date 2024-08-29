Short Interest in Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF) Increases By 977.8%

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 977.8% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 97.0 days.

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JRFIF opened at $581.57 on Thursday. Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment has a 12-month low of $581.57 and a 12-month high of $692.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $581.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $620.73.

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Company Profile

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation (JMF) has been listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Section on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Securities code: 8953) as Japan Retail Fund in March 2002. It was the first investment corporation in Japan to specifically target retail property assets.

