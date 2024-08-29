Short Interest in Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF) Increases By 977.8%

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 977.8% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 97.0 days.
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:JRFIF opened at $581.57 on Thursday. Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment has a 12-month low of $581.57 and a 12-month high of $692.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $581.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $620.73.
Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.