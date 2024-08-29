Short Interest in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Increases By 343.8%

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 343.8% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JOF stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $8.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,053,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,353,000 after buying an additional 186,259 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 8.8% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,903,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after buying an additional 395,290 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,068,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 26.2% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 360,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 74,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC lifted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 6.6% during the second quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 335,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 20,672 shares during the last quarter.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

