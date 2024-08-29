Short Interest in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Drops By 39.5%

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,100 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the July 31st total of 544,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koss

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koss stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.58% of Koss worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koss in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of KOSS opened at $8.86 on Thursday. Koss has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.00 million, a P/E ratio of -73.83 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

