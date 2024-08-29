Short Interest in lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF) Expands By 1,100.0%

lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
lastminute.com Price Performance
Shares of LSMNF opened at C$23.85 on Thursday. lastminute.com has a 1 year low of C$23.85 and a 1 year high of C$23.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.79.
