Short Interest in Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF) Decreases By 39.9%

Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,000 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the July 31st total of 481,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Logan Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LPHHF opened at C$0.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11. Logan Group has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.11.

Logan Group Company Profile

Logan Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an property developer in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Property Development and Property Operation segments. The Property Development segment develops and sells residential and commercial properties, retail shops, and office units; and sells land held for development; and constructs office premises and residential buildings.

