Short Interest in Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH) Grows By 51.0%

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the July 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Metalpha Technology Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of MATH stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. Metalpha Technology has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metalpha Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Metalpha Technology stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Metalpha Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

About Metalpha Technology

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in Hong Kong. The company offers digital asset-based wealth management services, which include issuing traditional financial and cryptocurrency derivative products to over-the-counter clients, providing crypto derivative market making services, and proprietary trading of digital assets and crypto derivative products; and securities advising and asset management services.

