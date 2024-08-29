Short Interest in Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Rises By 53.8%

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIOGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nascent Biotech stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09. Nascent Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.28.

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.

