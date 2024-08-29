Short Interest in Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Grows By 45.7%

Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the July 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 100.5 days.

Nexxen International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTTPF remained flat at $3.44 during midday trading on Thursday. Nexxen International has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

