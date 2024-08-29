Short Interest in Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) Expands By 49.3%

Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the July 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Paltalk Stock Performance

Shares of PALT opened at $4.79 on Thursday. Paltalk has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Paltalk had a negative net margin of 18.39% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paltalk in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Paltalk stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Paltalk worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user’s existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

Further Reading

