Short Interest in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Drops By 19.4%

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,900 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the July 31st total of 532,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAM. Citigroup raised Pampa Energía from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. HSBC raised Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pampa Energía from $46.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAM

Pampa Energía Stock Up 0.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $51.97 on Thursday. Pampa Energía has a 1 year low of $32.91 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía

(Get Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.