Short Interest in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Rises By 47.3%

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the July 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,360 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $41,114.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,610,614 shares in the company, valued at $34,048,090.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 143,289 shares of company stock worth $1,335,905.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 31,163 shares during the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $872,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1,300.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 26,004 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 175,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 21,564 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of MHI stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

