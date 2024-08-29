Short Interest in Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Declines By 19.5%

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the July 31st total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Power Solutions International from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

PSIX opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.88. Power Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $110.59 million during the quarter. Power Solutions International had a return on equity of 1,360.71% and a net margin of 10.51%.

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in the United States, North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers engine blocks integrated with fuel system parts, as well as completely packaged power systems, that include combinations of front accessory drives, cooling systems, electronic systems, air intake systems, fuel systems, housings, power takeoff systems, exhaust systems, hydraulic systems, enclosures, brackets, hoses, tubes, packaging, telematics, and other assembled componentry.

