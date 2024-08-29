Short Interest in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Increases By 48.0%

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the July 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NX stock opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $920.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.34. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $39.31.
Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.80 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.
