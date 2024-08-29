Short Interest in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Increases By 48.0%

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the July 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 224.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 21,189 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the first quarter worth $983,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the first quarter valued at $1,023,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NX stock opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $920.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.34. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.80 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quanex Building Products will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

