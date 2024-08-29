Short Interest in Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Decreases By 99.2%

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the July 31st total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rare Element Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS REEMF opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Rare Element Resources has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project; and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd.

