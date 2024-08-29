Short Interest in RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Declines By 39.0%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the July 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RIV Capital stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. RIV Capital has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.16.

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

