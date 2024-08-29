Short Interest in RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Declines By 39.0%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the July 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of RIV Capital stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. RIV Capital has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.16.
