Short Interest in Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC) Increases By 48.0%

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the July 31st total of 15,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ SPGC opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68. Sacks Parente Golf has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18.

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. Sacks Parente Golf had a negative return on equity of 99.40% and a negative net margin of 391.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sacks Parente Golf will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc, a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mass merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

