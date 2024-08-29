Short Interest in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Decreases By 98.5%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the July 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Performance
SFRGY opened at $4.06 on Thursday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23.
About Salvatore Ferragamo
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Salvatore Ferragamo
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.