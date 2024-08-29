Short Interest in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Decreases By 98.5%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the July 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Performance

SFRGY opened at $4.06 on Thursday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

