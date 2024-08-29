Short Interest in SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Expands By 50.0%

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 903,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SANUWAVE Health Price Performance

SANUWAVE Health stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.08. SANUWAVE Health has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures.

