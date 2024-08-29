Short Interest in SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Expands By 50.0%

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 903,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SANUWAVE Health Price Performance
SANUWAVE Health stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.08. SANUWAVE Health has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
About SANUWAVE Health
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SANUWAVE Health
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Receive News & Ratings for SANUWAVE Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANUWAVE Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.