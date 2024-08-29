Short Interest in SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA) Declines By 37.5%

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:DYTA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the July 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Price Performance

Shares of DYTA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,728. SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23.

Get SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF alerts:

About SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (DYTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active fund-of-funds, a non-transparent ETF that seeks capital appreciation by investing in global equity securities while attempting to reduce risk by tactically changing exposure to other asset classes.

Receive News & Ratings for SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.