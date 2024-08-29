Short Interest in Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Decreases By 38.3%

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the July 31st total of 230,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Snow Lake Resources Stock Performance
LITM stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Snow Lake Resources has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81.
About Snow Lake Resources
