Short Interest in Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Decreases By 38.3%

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, a drop of 38.3% from the July 31st total of 230,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Snow Lake Resources Stock Performance

LITM stock opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Snow Lake Resources has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81.

About Snow Lake Resources

Featured Articles

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region.

