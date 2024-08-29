Short Interest in Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKLU) Rises By 50.0%

Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKLU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Spark I Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SPKLU opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. Spark I Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spark I Acquisition stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKLU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,000. Spark I Acquisition comprises approximately 0.7% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

About Spark I Acquisition

Spark I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

