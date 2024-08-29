Short Interest in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Rises By 75.0%

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the July 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George sold 15,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $115,439.19. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 263,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,685.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 10.2% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 995,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 92,476 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,867,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 134,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 114,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust during the 4th quarter worth $753,000. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:FUND opened at $7.88 on Thursday. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $8.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.1299 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

