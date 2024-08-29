Short Interest in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Grows By 51.1%

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the July 31st total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Stericycle by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,762,000 after buying an additional 705,586 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 242,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,124,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,316,000 after purchasing an additional 63,112 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRCL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Stericycle Stock Up 0.4 %

SRCL stock opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average is $53.68. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $59.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -267.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.