Short Interest in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Increases By 60.9%

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the July 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 728.7% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 272,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 239,378 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 273,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 62,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 4.4% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 216,916 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the period. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a one year low of $7.98 and a one year high of $11.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

