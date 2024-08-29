Short Interest in Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (NASDAQ:GSIB) Expands By 66.7%

Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (NASDAQ:GSIB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ GSIB opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.50. Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $34.30.

About Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF

The Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (GSIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of large-cap stocks selected solely based on the designation as a Global Systemically Important Bank. Stocks are equally weighted in the portfolio.

