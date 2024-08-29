Short Interest in Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIEV) Grows By 72.2%

Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,800 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the July 31st total of 153,200 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 743,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Thunder Power Stock Performance

AIEV stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. Thunder Power has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $12.12.

About Thunder Power

Thunder Power Holdings Limited manufactures passenger electric vehicles. Thunder Power Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Thunder Power Hong Kong Limited operates as a subsidiary of Electric Power Technology Limited.

