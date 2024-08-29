Short Interest in Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIEV) Grows By 72.2%

Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,800 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the July 31st total of 153,200 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 743,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Thunder Power Stock Performance
AIEV stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. Thunder Power has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $12.12.
About Thunder Power
