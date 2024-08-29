Short Interest in Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Grows By 50.0%

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TPRKY opened at $11.94 on Thursday. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.24.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

