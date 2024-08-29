Short Interest in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW) Decreases By 40.4%

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWWGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the July 31st total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Down 4.7 %

DJTWW stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04. Trump Media & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

