Short Interest in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Rises By 51.4%

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the July 31st total of 739,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $52,758.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 412 shares in the company, valued at $8,050.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UMH Properties news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $52,758.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Landy acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,541,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after acquiring an additional 629,427 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $1,819,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in UMH Properties by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 664,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 472,307 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 843.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $19.29 on Thursday. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.60, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -573.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UMH Properties

UMH Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.