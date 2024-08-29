Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Expands By 45.3%

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the July 31st total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,215,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,564,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 433.0% during the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 139,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 113,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VCLT stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.82. 69,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,205. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $81.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.89.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

