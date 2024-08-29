Short Interest in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Increases By 50.0%

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 78,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 87,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance

VSDA stock opened at $51.78 on Thursday. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $52.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.18.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.0232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

