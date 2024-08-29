Short Interest in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA) Drops By 20.0%

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTMA opened at $11.20 on Thursday. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 64,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

About Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

