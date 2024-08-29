Short Interest in William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Declines By 25.0%

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 25,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:WMPN opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $112.05 million, a PE ratio of 131.89 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. William Penn Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $12.96.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. William Penn Bancorporation had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. William Penn Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 722.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dryden Capital LLC now owns 228,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 200,773 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

