Short Interest in X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG) Grows By 44.6%

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the July 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X3 stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 241,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 19.23% of X3 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XTKG opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62. X3 has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $2.64.

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading.

