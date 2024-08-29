Short Interest in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Decreases By 19.3%

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,210,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the July 31st total of 8,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

YETI Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:YETI opened at $39.58 on Thursday. YETI has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.42 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YETI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on YETI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in YETI by 571.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.