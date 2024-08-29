Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Down 98.0% in August

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the July 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Siemens Healthineers Trading Up 0.6 %
Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter.
About Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.
