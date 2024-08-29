Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,679 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $55,033,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,202.2% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 386,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after purchasing an additional 356,596 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 76,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $221.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $635.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.75 and its 200 day moving average is $197.79. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $222.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

