Sika (OTC:SKFOF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Sika AG (OTC:SKFOF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$321.59 and last traded at C$309.39. Approximately 62 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$307.70.

Sika Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$292.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$293.63.

Sika Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and grouts, systems for under-tile waterproofing, sound reduction, renders, and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls, as well as exterior insulation finishing systems; admixtures and additives for concrete, cement, and mortar production; and flat roofing systems, including flexible sheets and liquid-applied membranes under the Sika Sarnafil brand, as well as vapor control layers, adhesives, insulation, fixation, roof drainages, leak monitoring and detection systems, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.