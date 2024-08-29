Simmons Bank Acquires 38 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. MWA Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 65.1% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 18.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.3% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $352.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.93 and a 200 day moving average of $315.92. The company has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $355.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,216,550. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.29.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

