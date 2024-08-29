Simmons Bank Grows Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $8,691,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Garmin by 4,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN opened at $180.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $182.36.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,531 shares of company stock worth $2,835,858 in the last 90 days. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

