Simmons Bank Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) by 89.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vuzix by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vuzix by 219.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 76,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Vuzix from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a market cap of $56.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.53. Vuzix Co. has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $4.21.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.52). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 114.41% and a negative net margin of 1,285.06%. The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, defense and security, and medical markets; Vuzix Z100, Vuzix Blade, and Vuzix Shield smart glasses; original equipment manufacturer waveguide optics and display engines; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware, and supports various ERP systems and modern-day warehouse picking with wearable devices, as well as custom solutions and engineering solutions.

