Simmons Bank Invests $209,000 in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBIN. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $421,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,507,000 after buying an additional 24,139 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $78.95 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average of $74.62.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBIN. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

