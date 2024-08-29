Simmons Bank Makes New Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Simmons Bank bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 960 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $825,416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,014 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,191,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $807,183,000 after buying an additional 193,304 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,510,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,927,000 after buying an additional 92,293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,138,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $540,882,000 after buying an additional 143,533 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 339.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,003 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Down 0.4 %

IQV opened at $247.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.85. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.