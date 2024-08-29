Simmons Bank Makes New Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Posted by on Aug 29th, 2024

Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMCFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

View Our Latest Report on OMC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.4 %

OMC stock opened at $98.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.04 and a 200-day moving average of $92.60.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.