Simmons Bank Makes New Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.4 %

OMC stock opened at $98.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.04 and a 200-day moving average of $92.60.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

