Simmons Bank Reduces Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $980,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,842,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $2,310,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $82.53 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $85.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 100.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average is $77.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

