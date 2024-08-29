Simmons Bank Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,060 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total transaction of $172,386.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,722.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.31, for a total transaction of $172,386.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,722.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,397 shares of company stock valued at $17,805,844 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $263.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.05 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.