Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Evercore ISI

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.25.

NYSE:SPG opened at $167.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $169.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 104.46%.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,706,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 510,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,151,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

