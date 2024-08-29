Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Short Interest Update

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the July 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Simpple

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simpple stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.28% of Simpple as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpple alerts:

Simpple Stock Performance

Shares of Simpple stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. Simpple has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $9.68.

About Simpple

Simpple Ltd. provides advanced technology solutions in Singapore. The company engages in the sale, warranty, and maintenance of autonomous robotic cleaning equipment. It also offers SIMPPLE Ecosystem platform includes SIMPPLE Software, a software platform comprising modules related to quality management, workflow management, and people management; SIMPPLE PLUS, which offers complimentary peripherals, such as IoT sensors and robotic solutions that add value to the entire ecosystem that the company distributes, sells, and manages; and SIMPPLE.AI, a next generation facilities management autonomic intelligence engine that automates robotic and human workforce deployments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simpple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.